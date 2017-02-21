Lindsay Lohan has claimed she was "racially profiled" at Heathrow Airport in London because she was wearing a headscarf.

The American actress spoke about the experience on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, telling hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that she was stopped at a security checkpoint while travelling from Turkey back to the United States.

"When I was flying to New York recently, I was wearing [a] headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and racially profiled for the first time in my life", she said.

"She opened my passport and saw 'Lindsay Lohan' and started immediately apologising, but then said, 'Please, but take off your headscarf.'"

A clip of the Mean Girls star's appearance on Good Morning Britain was uploaded on YouTube by ITV but the mention of her being "racially profiled" was edited out.

However, the show tweeted Lohan's claim.

EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled' at Heathrow airport because she was wearing a head scarf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 21, 2017

Lohan went on to say she found the experience "jarring".

"But what scared me was that moment. How would another woman who doesn't feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock," she said, adding that she was "intimidated".

She added that she wore the headscarf out of "respect" because she was returning from Turkey, where she had met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to talk about the Syrian refugee crisis.

"I was doing it because I was leaving Turkey and out of respect for certain countries that I go to, when I see certain people I think I feel more comfortable acting the same as other women," she said.

"That's just a personal respect issue that I have, so I had it on.

"It was also really early. But I felt more comfortable that way. And then I was a little scared, going to America."

Loahn also spoke about studying the Quran, but remained coy on whether she was considering converting to Islam.

The 30-year-old actress said that Hollywood icons of the past often wore headscarves to conceal their identity.

"You know what's so interesting to me, when we look back at Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn - these old Hollywood actresses - they used to cover up the same way, with their big glasses and their headscarf, but you could do it because maybe you don't want to be seen as much in the airport.

"My red hair doesn't exactly not stand out."