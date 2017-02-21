Calling all rugby fans! We've teamed up with Glenisk - the official yogurt of Irish Rugby - to give two lucky readers the chance to win a VIP hospitality package for 4 for Ireland's 6 Nations match against France in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday!

We'll be picking two winners at random from all of the successful entries and each winner will be able to bring along three friends on the day.

This fantastic prize package is made up of pre-match hospitality in the Marian College Marquee, reserved seat match tickets, full complimentary bar, superb 4 course meal, official match programme, ref-talk and a pre-match celebrity guest speaker!

To be in with a chance of winning one of two VIP hospitality packages to the match for you and three friends simply answer the question below and send you answer, name and phone number to entertainmentonline@rte.ie with '6 Nations' in the subject line.

Question:

Who will captain the Ireland team on Saturday?

A. Rory Best

B. Jamie Heaslip

C. Conor Murray

Terms and conditions (see below) apply. Standard RTÉ competition rules apply, a copy of which is viewable here. Closing date for entries is Thursday, February 23rd at 1pm. Winners will be contacted shortly afterwards with full details of the day's itinerary.

Terms and conditions:

This promotion is opened to all residents of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, excluding employees of the promoter, their agents or anyone professionally associated with this promotion. Any person under the age of 18 must not enter without parental consent. By entering this promotion, the entrant will be deemed to have read and understood these Terms and Conditions, and to be bound by them.

The prize package is for a hospitality package for 4 people to Ireland v France match taking place on February 25th, 2017 at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Package Inclusions: Early admission to the IRFU VIP corportate hospitality, reserved seated match ticket provided by the IRFU, pre-match celebrity guest speaker in the Marian College Marquee, full complimentary bar (excluding champagne) throughout (3 hours pre-match & 1 hour post match), superb four course gourmet meal, colour television facilities with video replay, finger food during post-match reception, interview with current Irish players during post-match reception, official match programme, ref-talk

Winner will need to available on 25 February 2017 to avail of the prize.

The promoter reserves the right to offer alternative prize package should circumstances outside of their control dictate. Winners who confirm acceptance of prize and then fail to turn up, or to provide the specified notice for cancellation will risk forfeiting their prize.

There is no cash alternative. The prize is non-transferable, and non-changeable. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute a prize of similar or greater value should the circumstances make this necessary.

Any attempt to re-sell or auction all or part of the prize will result in immediate cancellation of the prize.

It is the winner’s responsibility to ensure that he or she is available to travel to and from the Aviva Stadium on the date in question. Any expenses incurred by the winner and their guest with regard to travel and in the general use and/or enjoyment of the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner and their guest.

Bulk entries and entries sent via third parties will not be accepted. Glenisk does not accept responsibility for any entries not received.

Details of the winners’ names and counties will be available between 21 February 2017 and 31 December 2017 by sending stamped SAE to Glenisk Organic Dairy, Co. Offaly, Ireland.

The Promoter reserves the right to terminate this promotion if circumstances beyond its control made this necessary.

Winners may be requested to take part in publicity arising from the promotion.

The Promoter of this offer is Glenisk Organic Dairy, a company registered in Ireland, under company number 1108645, registered address Glenisk, Killeigh, Tullamore, Co Offaly. No correspondence to be sent to this address.