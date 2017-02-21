Today's TV highs include Damian Lewis and Paul Giomatti back for more battles in Billions, while Nashville season five begins on TG4

Pick of the day

Billions, 9.00pm, Sky Atlantic

Sky Atlantic continues to offer most of the better American shows these days, and here's the season two opener of the heavy duty drama starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giomatti.

It’s round two in the battle of superegos. The bitter feud between upstart hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and doggedly determined US attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) resumes, as both men deal with the wreckage from season one.

Chuck and Bobby are mourning the loss of Wendy from their home and business respectively, naturally blaming each other for her departure.

As season two kicks off, Bobby immediately goes on the offensive and files a lawsuit against the US attorney, citing undue and unlawful harassment in the workplace. With Chuck now facing increased scrutiny from within his office and out, his next power play will be pivotal in this high stakes game of cat-and-mouse.

Movie Choice of the day

Deadpool, 8.00pm, Sky Cinema Action

One of the surprise hits from the Marvel canon, this is a foul-mouthed, fast-paced and funny comic adaptation that is definitely not one for kids.

It's the eighth film in the X-Men film series, and stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character, the antihero Deadpool, who hunts the man who nearly destroyed his life.

In typical origin film fashion, you get the backstory that shapes the character. Wade Wilson, a former Special Forces operative turned mercenary, gets subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, and so he dresses in a red suits and adopts the alter ego Deadpool.

As he says: 'Why the red suit? It's so bad guys don't see me bleed."

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Denise receives a visit from the social worker, who updates her on the baby's progress, but Kim makes things awkward by demanding even more information about the child.

Later, an emotional Denise tries to explain her feelings to Kim, but she soon faces even more grief when she finds herself in an argument with Keegan. As Denise confronts Keegan for being disrespectful, their argument spirals out of control.

Meanwhile, Mick discovers that the problems at the Queen Vic are even worse than everyone first thought. And when Ian goes for a health check, he's advised to go to his GP. Despite this, he lies to his family by insisting everything is fine.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Atlanta, Sky Box Sets

Starring and created by former Community star Donald Glover, Atlanta is one of the best – and smartest - new Stateside comedies for some time.

It's all about two cousins who work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families.

There's Earn (Glover), out to redeem himself in the eyes of his ex-girlfriend (and mother of his daughter), his parents; and his cousin, played by Brian Tyree Henry, who raps as Paper Boi.

Having dropped out of Princeton University, Earn has no money and no home, and so he alternates between staying with his parents and his girlfriend. Once he realises that his cousin is on the verge of stardom, he becomes his manager.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Nashville, 10.30pm, TG4

This superbly soapy drama about country music stars has been great fun, so it's good to see it coming back for a fifth run - especially as it was originally axed after a cliff-hanger climax to a cracking season four.

Characters Luke Wheeler and Layla Grant are gone, but the good news is that Hayden Panettiere's Juliette Barnes has survived. But it's not all joy and happiness for the feisty country singer, as two of her vertebrae were shattered, she has a broken leg and is paralysed.

Meanwhile, Highway 65 label boss and country queen Rayna James (Connie Britton) is concerned about the financial plight of her fledgling record company.

Welcome back, y'all!