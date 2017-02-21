Publishers have pulled a book deal with controversial right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos following a storm of protest over comments he made which appeared to condone paedophilia.

A recording from a recent internet livestream surfaced which seemed to show Yiannopoulos endorsing sex between “younger boys and older men" which he said "can be hugely positive experiences”.

The autobiography of the controversial British-born editor with 'alt-right' website Breitbart entitled Dangerous was due out on 13 June and the writer reportedly had received an advance of $250,000.

A statement from publishers Simon & Schuster said it had now cancelled the publication of Yiannopoulos's book after "careful consideration".

Yiannopoulos confirmed the news on his Facebook page with a post: “They cancelled my book" adding that “I’ve gone through worse. This will not defeat me.”

On Facebook he also vigorously denied accusations that he endorsed paedophilia saying:

I find those crimes to be absolutely disgusting. I find those people to be absolutely disgusting

while he also claimed that he himself was "a child abuse victim".

However the openly gay writer didn't dispute making the original comments but said he was "guilty of imprecise language" and said "if I could do it again I wouldn’t phrase things the same way".

The writer and provocateur has gained notoriety over the past year for his controversial comments and articles such as "Would You Rather Your Child Had Feminism or Cancer?".

Violent protests at Berkelely University ahead of his visit

He's also a noted admirer of Donald Trump and has referred to the US President as "Daddy".

Earlier this month Trump threatened to withdraw federal funds from the University of California at Berkeley after violent protests against a planned appearance by Yiannopoulos.

Actress Leslie Jones was subjected to a barrage of online hate

Last year he was given a lifetime ban from Twitter after he was accused of leading the online racist abuse against Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones.

None of those controversies seemed to have damaged his career, however the latest row may be a different matter.

Apart from the cancelled book deal. it's reported that employees at Breitbart in the US are threatening to quit if Yiannopoulos were not fired, while The American Conservative Union has also withdrawn an invitation for him to speak at an upcoming conference.

He is due to hold a press conference in New York later today to address the controversy.