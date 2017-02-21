Canadian rap superstar Drake partied up a storm in Dublin last night after two successful sold-out shows at the 3Arena.

Drake sparked a frenzy in Temple Bar last night as he visited the tourist hot spot with his friends to celebrate his packed-to-capacity gigs in the capital and later posted snaps of him enjoying an array of beverages.

"Got a Hennessy in my hand" as he might sing himself.



And this is not the first time the Hotline Bling hitmaker has enjoyed the festivities of Temple Bar – he first visited three years ago on St Patrick's Day for a wild night out during his Boy Meets World tour.

Drake onstage at the 3Arena in Dublin

The rapper, whose track One Dance was last year's best selling single in Ireland after spending ten weeks at number 1 in the charts, shared a number of interesting and moody shots from around the city on Instagram.

One of the most eye-catching was the snap below which captured Dublin nightlife in all its filtered nightime glory which he simply captioned: "Dublin Moods."

The Canadian star was also pictured with Irish soccer star Robbie Keane and his wife Claudine backstage at the gig.

Claudine posted a snap of the trio on Twitter, she said: "Fantastic night at Drake concert Dublin.. what a lovely guy, so much fun."

Canadian rapper Drake and Irish model Claudine Keane pose for a photo with unidentified fan. pic.twitter.com/ESVmgr5aIx — Benjamin Cannon (@NotBenCannon) February 21, 2017

During his first gig on Monday night, Drake gave an impassioned speech to the crowd about the current political uncertainty around the world.

He said: "They try and tell us how we can't get along, how the world is falling apart, how we're supposed to be divided and not united.

Fans at Drake's concert documented his every move

"The best and most beautiful part about Dublin, is the fact that I look around and I see people from all races, all places, just showing love.

"We are the young generation, it's up to us to keep this motherf*****' world together. Nobody can tell us how this s*** works."