Golf star Rory McIlroy has found himself in hot water with fans after it emerged that he played a round of golf with US President Donald Trump at the weekend.

The Co Down native was resting up after he suffered a stress fracture on one of his ribs when he was invited to play at Trump International Golf Club in Florida on Sunday morning.

Big battle today at Trump International with Clear CEO Garry Singer @McIlroyRory @PaulONeillYES @realDonaldTrump Drain the putt... pic.twitter.com/AZJqEVtlBT — ClearSports (@ClearSportsLLC) February 19, 2017

The world number three, who also rode in the golf cart with Trump for the duration of the game, told website, No Laying Up, that Trump "probably shot around 80" and that he is " a decent player for a guy in his 70s".

While McIlroy may have thought it was a great opportunity to rub shoulders with the world's most powerful man, the Northern Irish player's decision has upset many of his followers.

Fans are not happy with Rory McIlroy

Taking to Twitter fans of the golfer vented their anger and frustration. One user wrote: "Rory McIlroy didnt play in the olympics cos he didnt want ppl to hate him, but he plays golf with donald trump .Good one rory #rorymcilroy"

While another said: "I was a massive fan of Rory McIlroy but after hearing he played a round of golf with Trump at the weekend, no more. Bad move, Rory!"

Rory McIlroy "Playing in the Olympics is too political"



**plays golf with Donald Trump**



