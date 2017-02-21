Former Partridge Family actor and singer David Cassidy has said he is suffering from dementia and will stop touring as a musician to focus on his health.

The revelation comes after performances in California in which he slurred his words and appeared physically unstable on stage.

The 66-year-old pop legend, who rose to fame on 1970s show The Partridge Family, reveals both his grandfather and his mother suffered with memory loss, so he knew it was only a matter of time before he was struck down with the condition.

''I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," the '70s heartthrob told People magazine.

Cassidy recalled how he witnessed his own mother Evelyn Ward ''disappear'' into dementia until she eventually died at the age of 89.

''In the end, the only way I knew she recognised me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room. ... I feared I would end up that way," he added.

David Cassidy and his wife Sue arrive at the third annual Directors Guild of America Awards June 9, 2002

Cassidy has now decided to stop touring so that he can focus on his health and happiness.

''I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I've been without any distractions,'' he says. ''I want to love. I want to enjoy life.''

Cassidy has endured financial troubles in recent years and recently submitted a plan to end his Chapter 11 bankruptcy to a Florida Court. He has also struggled with addiction and attended rehab last year.