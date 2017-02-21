One Coronation Street couple is about to be rocked with some baby news...keep reading to find out who!

***Spoiler Alert***

They may have only just got together, but it looks like Corrie lovebirds Sinead (Katie McGlynn) and Daniel (Rob Mallard) are already in the family way.

Their baby news comes to light later this week when Sinead's ex-boyfriend Chesney (Sam Aston) decides to sell all her stuff at the market, including a family heirloom.

Sinead and Daniel are expecting a baby - how will Chesney take the news?

But Chesney being Chesney soon feels guilty over his reckless actions and buys Sinead a night away with her new man as way of a peace offering.

However, when Sinead goes online to make the booking, she check her dates and soon all thoughts of a romantic getaway go out the window when she realises she's late, so she must be pregnant!

Speaking about the baby news Rob Mallard said: "Daniel is really shocked at first but then he sees it as a way to keep Sinead close.

"He doesn’t intentionally mean to be calculating but the first thing he thinks is 'A baby, that means Sinead will be with me forever.'

Chesney tries to get back in Sinead's good books

One person you can be sure won't be too happy about the news will be Daniel's dad Ken who harbours dreams of his son living the life he never got the chance to have when he was young. Mallord reckons Daniel will be quite similar when it comes to his own child.

"Ken is pushing Daniel to go to Oxford and do the things he feels he never had chance to do and I think Daniel would be the same.

He added: "Daniel has had such a lonely childhood so I feel he would go completely the other way and spoil his child."