Dublin bus driver Christy Carey is off to Nepal on Toughest Place to Be, while there's drama galore on Coronation Street.

Pick of the day

Toughest Place to Be . . ., 9.35pm, RTÉ One

Proud Dubliner Christy Carey is going – quite literally – on a busman’s holiday. A bus driver with Dublin Bus, he's swapping his number 27 route (ah, the bus to Tallaght Stadium!) for the chaos and colour of Kathmandu.

He has accepted the challenge to drive a bus in one of the world’s most polluted and congested cities. He has just one week to get to grips with driving in a country where the rules of the road are flexible, the roads are terrible and the buses are falling apart.

Movie Choice of the day

The Searchers, 6.30pm, TCM

Widely regarded as not just one of the greatest westerns ever made, but one of cinema's true greats, The Searchers has regularly appeared in 'best of' lists since its debut in 1956.

Directed by John Ford, and based on the 1954 novel by Alan Le May, the story is set during the Texas-Indian Wars, and starring John Wayne as a middle-aged Civil War veteran who spends years looking for his abducted niece (Natalie Wood), accompanied by his adoptive nephew (Jeffrey Hunter).

They find her after five years. She's now an adolescent and living as one of the wives of the Comanche leader. She tells them that she has become a Comanche, which doesn't go down too well.

Soap Choice of the day

Coronation Street, 7.30pm, TV3

Peter explains to Ken how desperate Toyah is for a baby and persuades him to lend him the money for a consultation at a private fertility clinic. When Peter announces that he's booked an appointment for this afternoon, Toyah is thrilled.

However, when Toyah witnesses Leanne forgiving Eva for her part in keeping Toyah and Peter's relationship a secret, she gets jealous and follows Leanne into the Victoria Court lift. Suddenly the lift judders to a halt. Having discovered the alarm isn't working and there's no phone signal, the girls start to panic - especially when Leanne's waters break.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Riverdale, Netflix

Apparently, this is a show that's pretty much post-everything, yet it's based on Archie, a long-running US comic book that hasn't registered on this side of the Atlantic in almost 50 years.

Way back in 1969, The cartoon Archies had a massive hit with a song called Sugar, Sugar, but the actual Archie comics never took off like the DC and Marvel stables.

This updated, real-life version is basically Dawson's Creek meets Beverly Hills 90310, and based around the intense Archie Andrews and his teenage pals.

Big bonus for oldies: Molly Ringwald plays Archie's ma.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

True North, 10.40pm, BBC One

The series of documentaries looking at life in modern-day Northern Ireland returns for an eight run with Kick Me.

On a street corner in the east of Belfast sits the home of kickboxing in Northern Ireland's capital. Run-down and made out of corrugated iron, it's the gym where five-time world champion Billy Murray has been changing lives for three decades.

Nowadays he's training female kickboxers. This is his story.