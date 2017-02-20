Irish actor Liam Cunningham, who plays loyal Ser Davos on Game of Thrones, has hinted that all of the main players in the show will band together to defeat a common enemy - the absolutely terrifying White Walkers.

In an interview that is likely to delight fans of the hit HBO fantasy series, the Dublin actor said that the seventh season will see many of the characters meet for the first time.

Speaking to games and media website IGN, he said: "The progress of the show with the White Walkers and all that stuff, it's pretty obvious nobody's going to be able to take this force on on their own.

"So when we've had all these, for all these seasons, disparate stories come from disparate ends of Westeros, it has been - and it's been signalled from the end of last season - that there's a lot of people and situations going to be coming together.

"It was kind of interesting to meet some people who I normally only meet on a red carpet. Who that is and when that happens remains to be seen."

Season seven of GOT to unite the main characters

Game of Thrones has two shortened seasons to go, with the seventh season premiering at the slightly later date of summer 2017 with seven episodes. The final season is due to start shooting in September.

For fans who are already lamenting the end of the show, HBO has given them some hope that there might be a spin-off made in the future.