Vin Diesel has lent his, ahem, vocal talents, to Selena Gomez's new collaboration with super-producer Kygo. And surprisingly, It Ain't Me is much better than you'd imagine...

Not happy with being one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood, it would seem Diesel also wants to conquer the music world.

However, after a pretty disastrous attempt at covering Sam Smyth's hit, Stay With Me (see below if you missed it), you might think he would put his dream of topping the charts to bed.

However, with the help of Kygo, Diesel's guest spot on Gomez's new track It Ain't Me actually sounds pretty good. Yes, he may have dropped his voice by about five octaves and worked with one of the hottest producers in the business, but it works.

Love might be too strong, but we like Vin Diesel's duet with Selena Gomez

Taking to social media to share the tune, Diesel wrote: "WOW!!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page. I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think.

"Thank you Kygo for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you Selena Gomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth..."