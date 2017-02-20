Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the last two living Beatles, have been in the studio making music together for the first time in seven years.

Sharing a picture of them together on Twitter, Ringo Starr revealed to fans that the famous pair had been in the studio over the weekend.

Alongside the picture he Starr wrote: "Thanks for coming over man and playing. Great bass. I love you man peace and love."

Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇☮ pic.twitter.com/Z5kpyLLlkO — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

The two remaining members of the Fab Four were also joined by ex-Eagles star Joe Walsh in the studio, according to a second photo by Starr.

He said Walsh had "come out to play", adding "what a day I'm having".

And look out Joe W. came out to play what a day I'm having peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇🤣☯🎶☮ pic.twitter.com/8xQt2j5OLn — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

Producer Bruce Sugar, who has worked on Starr's recent releases, also posted a photo of him with the two ex-Beatles on Facebook.

He wrote: "Magical day in the studio today with these two".

The pair last collaborated in 2010 for Starr's Y Not record with McCartney playing bass on Peace Dream and singing on Walk With You.

Starr is currently working on a follow-up to his 2015 Postcard From Paradise album.