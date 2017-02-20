Emmerdale fans hoping for a happy ending for Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle may have to wait a while longer if the police have anything to with it.

Robert, played by Ryan Hawley, has big plans to marry the unsuspecting Aaron, played by Miller, in tonight's episode - a day before Aaron is due to be handed down a prison sentence.

But the couple's last minute nuptials may not go smoothly Miller warns, as the police storm into the venue just as the wedding gets started.

The police arrive and throw the wedding into disarray

Speaking ahead of tonight's episode Miller admitted he was "nervous" about the reaction the storyline will receive, before saying: "I just hope everyone else enjoys it as much as we have.

"It's a very light-hearted, funny and typical Dingle. And of course it wouldn't be a soap without leaving you on a cliffhanger."

He added: "Aaron is out on bail at the moment. Regardless of whether we'll get down the aisle, it's whether Aaron will get the chance to begin the wedding without a disaster happening.

"I think the viewers will kind of have to wait for that golden happy ending."

It's all smiles now...but will the wedding go ahead?

The actor praised the programme for taking on the equal marriage storyline, saying: "Emmerdale is sticking by this and not kind of labelling this as anything other than two kind of mates that are in a relationship and love each other dearly.

"The sexuality of both characters is irrelevant because each character loves the other one so I think it's really important, especially in today's society we have a duty to make sure people are aware of these things.

"I'm delighted they've done it and delighted they've stuck by it because I know it's done good things for different people of all different sexualities and backgrounds."

Emmerdale, Monday, TV3, 7pm