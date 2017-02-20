Angelina Jolie has made her first public comments about the end of her marriage to Brad Pitt, saying that despite their split, "we will always be a family".

In an interview with BBC World News' Yalda Hakim in Cambodia to promote her new film, First They Killed My Father, Jolie was asked if she wanted to comment on her split from Pitt last September.

"I don't want to say too much about that," the Oscar winner replied hesitantly, "except to say it was a very difficult time. And we are a family. And we will always be a family."

"And we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it," she continued.

When asked how she was coping, the mother-of-six told Hakim that "Many, many people find themselves in this situation."

"My family... My whole family - we've all been through a difficult time," she said.

"My focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through. And, as I said, we are and forever will be a family and so that is my... That is how I am coping.

"I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

Hakim concluded the interview by asking Jolie what she wants to do when she wakes up in the morning.

"Usually I just wake up trying to figure out who's going to get the dog out, who's going to start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth"

"Get through the day," Jolie said laughing. "It's been a difficult few months...

"Usually I just wake up trying to figure out who's going to get the dog out, who's going to start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth."

The former couple said last month they are "committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification"

Jolie and Pitt were married for two years and together for 12 years after becoming close while filming 2005's Mr & Mrs Smith.

Last month, they announced in a joint statement that they had agreed to settle their divorce in private in order to protect their six children.

After Jolie filed for divorce in September she had been caught up in a very public custody battle with Pitt over their children. Jolie sought physical custody, while Pitt requested joint custody.

Jolie and Pitt in their 2015 marital drama By the Sea, which she also wrote and directed

In their statement released last month, the former couple said: "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues."

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification," the stars added.

First They Killed My Father is Jolie's fifth film as a director and has been made for streaming giant Netflix.

Based on the Loung Ung memoir of the same name, the film tells the story of the Cambodian genocide under the Khmer Rouge regime.

Jolie first visited Cambodia while filming her 2001 adventure Tomb Raider and later adopted her eldest son, Maddox, from the country.