Kylie Minogue has opened up about her split from Joshua Sasse for the first time, saying that it "wasn't meant to be"

The 48-year-old pop star split from her fiancé, the British actor Joshua Sasse earlier this month, after nearly a year-and-a-half together.

"'It wasn't meant to be and so I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience," Minogue told The Sunday Herald Sun.

"I haven't had the white picket fence and happy ever after in my life, so far, but perhaps that's just not my destiny. I know love and I love to be in love."

The pair met in 2015 on the set of US series Galavant, in which Sasse stars, when she was making a guest appearance.

The former couple announced their engagement just five months later in February 2016.

Minogue revealed the news she had split with Sasse to her followers on Instagram alongside a picture of the sun setting amongst the clouds.

She wrote: "#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life.

The Melbourne-born singer previously said: "I have a love of my life which is just a beautiful thing. I am kind of on cloud nine most of the time because of Mr Joshua Sasse, my beau."