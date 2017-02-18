Hollywood actor Eric Bana has lavished praise on Jim Sheridan saying he felt "very privileged and honoured" to work with the Irish director on the big screen adaptation of The Secret Scripture.

The-48-year-old Australian actor, who walked the red carpet at the Audi Dublin International Film Festival gala screening at The Savoy Cinema, Dublin on Saturday night, rcently revealed 69-year-old Sheridan is one of his "favourite directors of all time".

"It was an amazing experience. I feel like everyone knows Jim. I'm assuming everyone here in the audience knows him personally, he joked on The Late Late Show.

"He's mad as a snake! - but I absolutely loved working with him. He's one of my favourite directors of all time.

"I felt very privileged and honoured to get the chance to work with him on a really beautiful piece of material," he added.

Credit Brian McEvoy: Eric Bana takes a Selfie with fans at the Irish premiere of The Secret Scripture

Based on Sebastian Barry’s acclaimed novel, Sheridan’s first Irish-set film since The Boxer (1997) tells the story of Roseanne McNulty (Vanessa Redgrave and Rooney Mara), who recounts her life and her experiences in a psychiatric institution.

As the institution is about to close, Dr. Grene (Eric Bana) is sent to see whether she’s fit to be released. He’s intrigued by Roseanne’s eccentricities and her fierce attachment to her Bible, in which she’s been keeping a diary since she was first admitted.

Jim Sheridan posing with fans on the red carpet at the Audi Dublin International Film Festival gala screening of the film The Secret Scripture at The Savoy Cinema, Dublin

"I read the script first and then read the book and some of his other works. I thought it was a great little character. I knew working with Jim the character would probably change somewhat - and that was correct," he said.

"You'd go to work and you wouldn't necessarily film what you were going to work to film. You would kind of film something else.

"My background was stand up for years before I started acting, so I'm really okay with the loose approach. But you really have to be. You have to just surrender yourself. It's like going off to an improv class or something.

"It helps to not be humiliated or embarrassed and just go with the flow," Bana added.

The Irish accent, judging from some of Hollywood's attempts at it over the years, must surely be one of the most difficult for actors to master (ahem, Sean Connery), but 48-year-old Bana said he found a unique way to master our native tongue.

"It was interesting. I used to warm up with my accent by just getting drunk and rumbling around Temple Bar, and then I'd just go into work.

"It worked really well," he laughed.

The Secret Scripture, which also boasts Jack Reynor, Theo James, Aidan Turner and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor among its stellar cast, goes on nationwide release on Friday, March 24.