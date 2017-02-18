Irish singer Conor McLoughlin will compete for a place in the final of Gary Barlow's talent competition Let It Shine tonight as part of the boyband Drive.

The final of the singing competition will see three groups of singers battle it out for the chance to star in a West End musical based on Take That's greatest hits.

Drive, which features 20-year-old McLoughlin and four other singers, will perform in the semi-finals on BBC One this evening, going up against three other groups; Iron Sun, Nightfall and Five to Five.

Drive will perform the Duran Duran classic Girls on Film.

Let’s get ready to rumble! Our semi-finalists battle it out LIVE tonight at 6.55pm for a place in the #LetItShine finals. Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/ebUGlVTmW5 — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 18, 2017

On tonight's episode each of the groups must incorporate a trademark boyband dance break into their songs and they will take to the stage with the current Take That line-up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald to perform their hit Shine.

One group will be eliminated from the show this weekend, with the other three continuing on to next week's grand finale.

McLoughlin was "secretly nominated" for the show by his mum and step-dad, with the Dublin singer telling The Eoghan McDermott Show on RTÉ 2fm that he was "overwhelmed" when he heard Barlow wanted to see him for an audition.

McLoughlin's dad is engaged to television presenter Kathyrn Thomas who has been showing her support for him on Twitter throughout the competition.

The Let It Shine semi final kicks off at 6.55pm on BBC One, with the results show following at 8.45pm. The final airs on February 25.