Brooklyn Beckham has suffered a broken collar bone while on a ski trip with his family in Canada.

The entire Beckham family were holidaying in Whistler, British Columbia when David and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn fell on the slopes and broke his collar bone.

The 17-year-old shared a video of him snowboarding to Instagram with the caption, "Broke my collar bone at the end."

He later shared a snap of his x-ray.

David Beckham also addressed the injuring on his Instagram account sharing a picture of Brooklyn in the mountains with the message, "Just before his accident ... Brave boy xx sorry ( man )"

The family have been enjoying their time on the slopes aside from Brooklyn's unfortunate accident with David saying he can't help but post so many pictures as it's "so beautiful up here" and they're having such a "special time."