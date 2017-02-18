James Earl Jones will voice Mufasa once again in The Lion King's upcoming live-action remake.

The veteran US actor voiced Simba's father Mufasa in the original 1994 Disney animation, which won two Oscars.

Jon Favreau, who is directing the new version, posted a photo of Jones on Twitter with the caption: "Looking forward to working with this legend #mufasa."

86-year-old Jones is a Tony Award and Golden Globe winning actor who famously voices Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies.

Favreau also revealed actor and musician Donald Glover, the star of TV comedy series Atlanta, will voice the character of Simba in the film.

Disney announced in September it was "putting a new re-imagining of The Lion King on the fast track to production" following the success of Favreau's live-action version of The Jungle Book.

Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland and Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent have been also been remade by Disney in recent years, while Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in a live-action version of Beauty And The Beast due out in cinemas next month.

A release date for the new Lion King film has not been announced.