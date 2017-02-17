91-year-old Disney legend Angela Lansbury has signed up for her movie comeback in director Rob Marshall's sequel to the classic musical Mary Poppins

A jaw-dropping 53 years after the original film, starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, was released, Lansbury has struck a deal to play a character called Balloon Lady.

Even her long connection with Disney doesn't go back quite as far as Mary Poppins. Lansbury made her Disney debut as the reluctant nanny Miss Eglantine Price in 1971's Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

The partnership between Disney and Angela would continue for decades, and it was she who sang the Oscar and Grammy-winning theme tune for Beauty and the Beast, in addition to voicing the enchanted teapot Mrs. Potts.

Disney is currently putting the finishing touches on its live action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, in which the role of Mrs Potts will be passed on to Emma Thompson, who previously played Mary Poppins' creator Pl Travers in Saving Mr Banks.

The upcoming Mary Poppins Returns will actually be Angela Lansbury's first live-action movie role since the Jim Carrey comedy Mr. Popper's Penguins back in 2011.

Mary Poppins Returns will also star Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Julie Walters, and is due for release around Christmas 2018.