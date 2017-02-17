Legendary US film director Martin Scorsese will be in Dublin next week to be awarded a gold medal by Trinity College's Philosophical Society.

The event will take place next Friday, Feb 24, and the man behind Taxi Driver and Goodfellas will also participate in a Q & A session afterwards.

Previous big name visitors to the reknowned Dublin college to receive a medal include Apple Chief Executive Tim Cooke, US actress Whoopi Goldberg, and astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Others to receive the honour include, Bono, Bob Geldof, Al Pacino, Helen Mirren, Courtney Love, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Michael Gambon, Amy Poehler and Jack White.

In 2015 former Smiths front man Morrissey turned down the award, after the society had hoped to honour him for his contribution to music.