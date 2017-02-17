The diamond jewellery, fine art and sculptures which inspired the late UK romance novelist Jackie Collins will go under the hammer in a sale of the best-selling author's estate.

Less than two years after her death in September 2015, the auction is said to reveal the "real woman behind her unforgettable characters".

The 1,000-lot estate, worth an estimated $3 million, will be sold at Bonhams in Los Angeles on May 16 and 17.

Collins, who sold more than 500 million novels in more than 40 countries in her four decades-long career as a writer in raunchy female fiction, had a passion for Art Deco sculpture and 20th century American and British painting.

Several works by the English painter Beryl Cook and a collection of bronzes are due to be auctioned, alongside her bespoke special edition 2002 Jaguar XKR sports car.

Bold jewels including a 6.04-carat diamond and platinum ring estimated to be worth up to $150,000 will also be sold.

Sisters Joan and Jackie Collins



Other items include designer watches, signed pieces by Cartier and Nardi, and an Art Deco diamond, emerald, stone and platinum necklace with a guide price of $40-50,000.

First editions of her works and some of her designer clothes will also go under the hammer.

Collins's daughters Tracy, Rory and Tiffany said in a statement: "Our mother never did anything in small measures. She was passionate about collecting, and spent many decades selecting paintings, statuettes and jewellery which brought her joy and creative inspiration."

They added that they were especially "delighted" that "a portion of all proceeds will be donated to support the empowerment of young women in the arts and education".