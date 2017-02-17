The partnerships for Sunday's Dancing with the Stars swap night special have all been revealed.

The seven remaining celebs have spent the last six weeks getting to know their dance partner, because it takes a while to feel comfortable enough to learn all-new steps - with a stranger - for a TV show.

Now all that's about to change with the 'switch-up' that takes the celebs out of their relative comfort zones and gives them new partners to train with and dance on this week's show.

Understandably, none of the seven celebs will be eliminated on Sunday night, but scores earned on the show will be carried forward and added to next week's total, which will decide the next exiting celeb. Every step counts!

DWTS judge Julian Benson remains sidelined

The sidelined Des Cahill has been seeing a specialist about his knee and producers are hopeful that he will be fit for Sunday. As for the judges, Darren Bennett will again stand in for Julian Benson as the latter continues to recuperate from a bout of pneumonia.

As for the music, the first performance this week will be the celebs and the professional dancers taking the floor together to Take That's Everything Changes.

If he makes it, Des Cahill will be without Karen Byrne for one week only and Ksenia Zsikhotska will help him samba his way around the floor to Quando, Quando, Quando by Engelbert Humperdinck.

Karen Byrne with Des Cahill

Then Denise McCormack will partner with John Nolan to perform a Viennese Waltz to Powerful by Major Lazer featuring Ellie Goulding and Tarrus Riley, followed by Katherine Lynch and Vitali Kozmin doing a Paso Doble to O Fortuna by Carl Orff.

Dayl Cronin then teams up with Valeria Milova for a salsa to Give Me Everything by Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer, before Aoibhín Garrihy foxtrots with her new partner Kai Widdrington to Imelda May's Big Bad Handsome Man.

This week Aoibhín Garrihy swaps Vitali for Kai

Teresa Mannion and Ryan McShane will jive to Tutti Frutti by Little Richard, and finally Aidan O’Mahony performs the samba with Karen Byrne to Mas Que Nada by Sergio Mendes and Brasil 66.

It's going to be murder on the dancefloor!

Dancing with the Stars, Sunday, RTÉ One