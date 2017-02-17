It's another strong weekend for movie releases so there's plenty of choice if you're heading out to the cinema. Here's a pick of some of the best new and current releases.

They include coming-of-age drama Moonlight, which features some great performances, period drama Hidden Figures, and biopic The Founder, about the man who turned McDonalds into a McGoldmine.

And remember: it's less than ten days till the Oscars!

Moonlight *****

Director: Barry Jenkins

Starring: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Janelle Monae, Trevante Rhodes

The description "coming-of-age drama" has been bandied around freely but the phrase doesn't come close to capturing what writer/director Barry Jenkins has achieved in this truly remarkable, endlessly moving film.

He paints an unflinching portrait of the black male experience in America through the story of Chiron, a deeply traumatised man struggling with his sexuality. It is told in three chapters in three equally astounding performances by Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes. This is essential viewing.

Hidden Figures *****

Director: Theodore Melfi

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner

Hidden Figures is a missing chapter from history that reminds us how far we've come as a society and how there are many walls that still need to come crumbling down.

Among all the men who restored America's confidence in the 1960s after NASA launched astronaut John Glenn into orbit, were three exceptional African-American women, who served as the brains during the space race.

Though at its core Hidden Figures is a character drama, it is a robust piece of storytelling and is as inspirational as it is powerful and completes its mission by landing a deeply touching and buoyant story.

The Founder ****

Director: John Lee Hancock

Starring: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Linda Cardellini, Patrick Wilson, BJ Novak, Laura Dern

A fascinating biopic of Ray Kroc, the man who turned McDonald's from local landmark into global phenomenon, was way ahead of his time and had a never-say-die attitude that they really should put on the school curriculum. He also left his heart in his desk when it came to getting what he wanted and making money.

After Birdman and Spotlight the 'Keatonaissance' continues here with his portrayal of the little guy who becomes Mr Big. Indeed, it's hard to think of any other actor who could imbue the character of Kroc with the same charm, clout and cunning. Despite a lack of meaty female roles, and an ending that is slightly undercooked, The Founder is still a good watch.