Ricky Gervais is going back on the road for the first time in seven years with his Humanity Tour and he will be playing Dublin's 3Arena on June 24.

Gervais announced the full tour including the Dublin date on twitter on Friday morning.

"Thousands of people paying hard earned cash to come and see you live is such a privilege. You’d better have something different, interesting and funny to say," he said.

"Humanity is my angriest, most honest and I think my best tour yet. It’s probably my most personal too. I feel I may as well tell you everything before I die. Hope you enjoy it. Or not. There are no refunds. Just like life, I guess."

The 2nd wave of #Humanity dates go on sale next Friday. pic.twitter.com/YL2aegk0O0 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 17, 2017

In his time off from stand-up, Gervais has been very busy. He's presented the Golden Globes four times and last year saw the release of the The Office spin-off movie David Brent: Life On The Road and an accompanying album, David Brent & Foregone Conclusion - Life On The Road.

He also launched satirical comedy Special Correspondents on Netflix and published the David Brent Songbook and the hosting of the Golden Globes for a fourth time. 2017 begins with Ricky Gervais’s return to stand-up.

Tickets for the Dublin show go on sale on February 24 at 10.00am with prices starting at €42.00. Gervais added: "Watch this space for even more dates being added too. I’m coming to your town! (If your town has an arena and a five-star hotel with a helipad)."