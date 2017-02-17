Ed Sheeran has delighted fans on his birthday by delivering a present to them in the shape of a brand new track.

How Would You Feel (Paean) is another classic ballad from Ed and is the third song to be unveiled from his much anticipated new album ÷ (Divide) which is out next month.

A number of Irish record shops in Dublin, Cork and Galway will be open from Midnight Thursday 2nd March, ahead of the official release date the following day.

Tower Records in Dublin, Music Zone in Cork and OMG@Zhivago Galway will throw open their doors for a late night party to give fans the chance to be the first to get their hands on the new record.

Unlike Shape of You and Castle on the Hill, which went on to top the charts here and around the world, the new track isn't being released as a single.

Ed told fans on his Instagram account that How Would You Feel (Paean) is "not the next single, but is one of my favzzzzz".

Ed last performed at the Grammys on Sunday night last and will be back closer to home when he takes to the stage to sing at the BRITS next week.

Thousands of Irish fans were recently left frustrated and disappointed after tickets for both of the singer's 3Arena gigs in April sold out in under five minutes.

Sheeran has said was "deeply concerned" after tickets appeared for sale at prices up to €1000 on secondary re-sale sites and he urged fans not to buy tickets at inflated prices.