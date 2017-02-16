Ripper Street star Matthew Macfadyen, Hayley Atwell from Marvel's Agent Carter and comic Tracey Ullman have all been cast in a new period drama, Howards End.

This will be the BBC's next prestige drama miniseries, following on from last year's hit version of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace.

Howards End is also a literary adaptation - EM Forster's book was previously a hit film for Merchant Ivory - and will air on BBC One in the UK and US satellite channel Starz.

Academy Award-nominated writer-director Kenneth Lonergan is adapting Forster's turn-of-the-century novel about the English class system into a four-episode run.

The story is told through the triumphs and tragedies of the Schlegel, Wilcox and Bast families, with Hayley Atwell playing the intellectual Margaret Schlegel and Matthew Macfadyen the widower Henry Wilcox. Tracey Ullman appears as the ailing Aunt Juley.

The BBC's Lucy Richer announced: "Kenneth Lonergan is one of our truly great contemporary voices, and his adaptation of this adored timeless classic will surprise and delight a whole new audience with its timely and relevant themes."

The 1992 film adaptation of Howards End won Emma Thompson an Oscar for her performance as Margaret Schlegel, and earned nominations for co-star Vanessa Redgrave and director James Ivory.

This high-profile international TV project is particularly welcome news for Atwell, whose latest US series Conviction is unlikely to return for a second season.

She previously played the globetrotting hero Peggy Carter in multiple Marvel Studios movies as well as her own short-lived Agent Carter TV spin-off.