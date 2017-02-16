Boy George has said his rivalry with George Michael prevented the singers from being friends, despite having "so much in common".

In an interview to air on Piers Morgan's Life Stories on ITV on Friday night, the Culture Club legend and Voice UK coach says that "egos" prevented a proper friendship with the Wham singer-turned-solo-icon, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

"We had our squabbles," Boy George recounts. "He was my rival; he was called George, he made soul music so everything he did it was like we were kind of battling all the time."

He goes on to share one special night out when they put their differences aside.

"The only time we really got together was when friends tricked us and there was this one particular night where the two girls in Bananarama invited me to a dinner at a Japanese restaurant and he was there as well and we had such a brilliant time," he tells host Morgan.

When news of Michael's death was announced, Boy George described the passing of one "so loved" as "devastating".

"What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can't believe he is gone," he wrote on Twitter.

The interview airs on ITV on Friday at 9pm.