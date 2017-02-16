The cast and crew of EastEnders have paid tribute to "true icon" June Brown as the veteran actress celebrates her 90th birthday today.

In a video posted on the BBC show's official Twitter page, the EastEnders gang came together to wish the actress a happy birthday from the Queen Vic.

Adam Woodyatt led the tributes by saying "we all wanted to say we love you to bits", as the rest of the crew join in with a rousing "happy birthday".

Brown has played Dot Cotton for over three decades since the soap began in 1985, and the BBC has marked her momentous birthday milestone by condensing her 90-year-life into a 90-second clip, including nostalgic pictures from her childhood and clips of her most memorable scenes on EastEnders.

Brown's friends and colleagues at EastEnders have also taken to Twitter to add their well wishes to the veteran actress.

Even rival show Coronation Street have gotten in on the action by unearthing a rare clip of Brown on the ITV soap playing the short-lived character Mrs Parsons in 1971.

The video shoes a scene showing Brown and on-screen son Tony Parsons (David Hill) and Weatherfield icon Ena Sharples (Violet Carson) was posted on the official Corrie Twitter account with the message: "Happy 90th birthday to soap legend June Brown. Before the @bbceastenders Square she graced the Street. Here's a look back to 1971. #Corrie."

Brown made three appearances as Mrs Parsons, whose son Tony received harmonium lessons from long-running character Ena. She later went on to join the cast of EastEnders shortly after it began in 1985 and she has been a mainstay of the Walford-based soap ever since.

Brown's long career will be celebrated in a documentary June Brown at 90 - A Walford Legend which will air tonight (February 16) at 8pm on BBC One.

It features tributes from many EastEnders regulars including Adam Woodyatt, Danny Dyer, Gillian Taylforth, Rudolph Walker, Lacey Turner and Natalie Cassidy.