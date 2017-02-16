Hollywood actor Eric Bana is heading to The Late Late Show couch this Friday.

The Australia star will be chatting to Ryan Tubridy about working with Irish director Jim Sheridan on his upcoming film The Secret Scripture, which is an adaptation of Dublin writer Sebastian Barry's acclaimed novel.

Oscar nominee Rooney Mara, acting legend Vanessa Redgrave and Irish actors Aidan Turner, Jack Reynor also star in the drama which weaves the story of an Irish woman who has spent most of her life in an asylum across two time periods.

As well as talking about his experience shooting the film, which was made in Ireland, Bana will talk about his career, including his roles in films such as Hulk, Munich and The Time Traveller’s Wife, and how he started out as a comedian and chatshow host on Australian television.

Rooney Mara and Jack Reynor in The Secret Scripture

The Saturdays star Una Healy will be appearing on the show to talk about her new solo career, which sees the singer embrace her country roots. She will also be performing her latest single.

Also on the show, Fr Brian D'Arcy will be reflecting on his time as one of Ireland's most famous priests, while Olivia O'Leary will give her take on the turmoil engulfing Leinster House.

Gavan Hennigan, who recently became one of the few people to row solo across the Atlantic, will be talking about overcoming addiction and struggles with his sexuality, and will exclusively reveal his next adventure.

And Late Late viewers will meet Megan Halvey-Ryan, a 13-year-old in severe pain from scoliosis and still waiting to get the help she needs despite being diagnosed more than two years ago.

Plus music from country favourite Mike Denver.

Watch The Late Late Show on Friday, RTÉ One at 9.35pm.