Coronation Street scriptwriters have been receiving some flak from fans after Wednesday night's episode suggested the character Mike Baldwin may be alive, despite being killed off 11 years ago.

In a scene in Wednesday night's episode Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) asked Todd Grimshaw (Bruno Langley) what he had been talking about with Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson).

Todd replied that Adam had been "looking for his dad" in the pub.

Did Todd just say Adam was looking for his dad?! 🤔 he'll be looking a long time, his dad is Mike Baldwin and he's been dead years 🙈 #Corrie — Lucy:) (@Lucy_Marie14) February 15, 2017

Viewers were quick to point out that Adam's dad, Mike Baldwin - played by Johnny Briggs - was last seen in 2006.

His character died in the arms of his on-screen rival, Ken Barlow, following a storyline that had seen him battle Alzheimer's disease.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Did Todd just say Adam was looking for his dad?! He'll be looking a long time, his dad is Mike Baldwin and he's been dead years."

@itvcorrie Todd just said Adam was looking for his Dad in the Rovers??

Isn't Mike Baldwin his Dad?? Have a shock if he found him eh!!!! — Laura Worsley (@Lauradj_1985) February 15, 2017

Another fan commented on what a shock it would be if Mike was indeed found: "Todd just said Adam was looking for his Dad in the Rovers?? Isn't Mike Baldwin his Dad?? Have a shock if he found him eh!!!!"