2FM's Eoghan McDermott has a moment on tonight's First Dates Ireland Extras reminiscent of the famous "Who is she?" tantrum by Big Brother housemate Nikki Grahame.

In the hot seat on First Dates Ireland Extras this week is 2FM's Eoghan McDermott who had the chance to eavesdrop on some potential lovebirds on a date in Ireland's most romantic restaurant.

In the clip below the radio and TV presenter is clearly perplexed by one of tonight's couples and his reaction reminded us of a certain Big Brother contestant who went on a rant about a fellow housemate.

Anyone remember housemate Nikki Grahame and her epic meltdown when she was nominated for eviction by fellow housemate Susie Verrico?

We think McDermott could easily follow in Jedward's footsteps and take part in the next series of Celebrity Big Brother!

Back to tonight's action, McDermott also offers his passion predictions based on his "body language expertise", talks about "punching above his weight" and admits eating is the worst part of a first date (hold the mushrooms!).

Check out McDermott's entertaining commentary on the RTÉ Player as soon as the main show is over tonight.

First Dates Ireland, RTÉ 2, 9:30pm

First Dates Extras, RTÉ Player, 10:30pm