American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has revealed that the new series is inspired by the recent US presidential election and that there could be a character based on Donald Trump.

Murphy made his comments during an appearance on the TV show Watch What Happens Live in the US.

"Well I don't have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through," said Murphy, who was also behind the series Glee and Nip/Tuck.

In something of an understatement, he added that he thought the series would "be interesting for a lot of people".

When asked by host Andy Cohen if there would be "a Trump in it", Murphy replied: "Maybe."

The news came shortly after it was announced that The Girl on the Train's Édgar Ramirez and former Glee star Darren Criss would play murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace and serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the third season of American Horror Story's spin-off series, American Crime Story.

Édgar Ramirez and Darren Criss - To play murdered designer Gianni Versace and his killer, Andrew Cunanan respectively

Versace: American Crime Story will be based on the book Vulgar Favors by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth and will chronicle the July 1997 murder of Versace by Cunanan, who took his own life five days later as Miami Police closed in. The 10-episode series will begin filming next month with the first instalment set to be directed by Murphy.

Annette Bening - To play former Governor of Louisiana Kathleen Blanco in Katrina: American Crime Story

The second season of American Crime Story will focus on the devastation and aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005, with Annette Bening set to play Kathleen Blanco, the former Governor of Louisiana. The series, which has yet to begin filming, follows the awards success of the show's first season, which told the story of the 1994/5 OJ Simpson murder trial.