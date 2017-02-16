Crash and Burn tells the tragic story of Irish racing driver Tommy Byrne, while there's a June Brown tribute that should be essential viewing for EastEnders' fans.

Pick of the day

Crash and Burn, 10.15pm, RTÉ One

This full-length documentary tells the self-destructive story of Tommy Byrne who for a fleeting moment in the early 1980s was the world’s greatest driver, the motor racing equivalent of Diego Maradona and George Best combined, without any of the glory either footballer achieved.

In a little over four years Byrne went from driving a Mini Cooper in stock car racing to the big-time in Formula One. But this brush with the big time was brief, as his rise was as meteoric as his fall was spectacular.

This is a pretty tragic story about an Irish man who almost had the world at his mercy but ended up with nothing.

You may need to watch Crash and Burn with your hands over your eyes.

Movie Choice of the day

Up in the Air, 12.15am, BBC One

Terrible time for a great movie, with George Clooney in outstanding form in this 2009 comedy-drama about Ryan Bingham, who works for a Human Resources consultancy firm which specialises in sacking people.

Bingham enjoys living out of a suitcase for his job travelling around the USA to help companies 'downsize', but he finds that lifestyle threatened by the presence of Natalie Keener (Anna Kendrick), a young and ambitious new member of staff - and potential love interest.

The cast is great - Vera Farmiga is another standout performer - while director Jason Reitma's efforts here have been favourably compared to the likes of Billy Wilder and Frank Capra, which is heavenly Hollywood praise.

Soap Choice of the day

June Brown at 90: A Walford Legend, 8.30pm

Instead of going for one of the soaps, here's something a little bit different in the shape of a tribute to EastEnders' legend, June Brown.

Fans of the long-running BBC soap can celebrate a milestone birthday and all things Dot Cotton as Brown chats about her long life and career as she reaches her 90th birthday.

Par for the course, the show features some famous Walford faces and one or two surprises.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson, Netflix

If you somehow missed this when it was on both RTÉ and BBC in recent months, here's a chance to see if the hyperbole was justified.

An all-star cast that included Cuba Gooding Jr, John Travolta and the ever-awesome Sarah Paulson play out a court case that basically introduced the modern concept of 24-hour celebrity obsession as former American football legend OJ Simpson stood trial for murder.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Bull, 9.00p, be3

This rather far-fetched procedural fluff lasted just one season and is apparently based on the pre-TV early days of talk show host Phil McGraw (Dr Phil) when he was a trial consultant.

The plots are pretty daft and it makes Once Upon a Time look like a documentary, yet Michael Weatherly does have a certain charm playing the lead role. Think: The Mentalist in a courtroom.

This week, the case involves a surgeon with a big ego who's being sued for malpractice. Bull and his team must work past the doc's arrogance to convince the jury that he had no other choice during a disastrous procedure.