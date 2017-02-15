It's the news we've all been waiting for - the Love Actually cast is reuniting for a sequel. Well, sort of.

Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley and Bill Nighy are among the stars reprising their much-loved roles for a new 10-minute short film which will catch up with the characters 14 years on from the original film.

Colin Firth, Rowan Atkinson, Martine McCutcheon, and Marcus Brigstocke will also be reviving their characters for the follow-up to the classic festive family film.

The 2003 film's creator and director Richard Curtis has written the script for the short which will be broadcast on March 24 during BBC One's live Red Nose Day programme.

Curtis, who is an experienced writer of Comic Relief specials, said it would be a "nostalgic moment" for the old cast, and joked that he is most interested to see who has aged the most gracefully.

"I guess that's the big question...or is it so obviously Liam?" he said.

"Over the years I've enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I've worked on - Blackadder, The Vicar Of Dibley and Mr Bean - it seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films.

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to.

"We hope to make something that'll be fun - very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day - and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows."

Filming has already begun on the short film, and we already can't wait to see what's in store for the characters.