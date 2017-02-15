Blue star Lee Ryan is set to break hearts as the latest bad boy character to join EastEnders.

The singer, who rose to fame in the English R&B group in 2001, will play the new character 'Woody' Woodward when he arrives in Albert Square this spring.

The 33-year-old musician, who had hits including All Rise and One Love with the chart-topping boyband, is set to "ruffle feathers" on the show.

Ryan said he was "excited" about his short stint on the soap, adding: "Woody is the best role I could have wished to play.

"He's a brilliant character and it's clear he's been leading a full and colourful life.

"I can't wait for people to see what he's like for themselves. Everyone at EastEnders has been so welcoming. I know some of the cast already so I'm sure we're going to have a lot of fun."

Blue star Lee Ryan joins Blue

EastEnders' executive producer Sean O'Connor said: "I'm delighted to welcome Lee Ryan to Walford as 'Woody' Woodward.

"Woody is a man who has worked hard and played hard in bars, clubs and pubs around the world and has finally decided to stop wandering and put down some roots.

"He's going to ruffle some feathers and obviously break some hearts, so there's a great deal to look forward to as soon as he bursts onto the square.

"Lee is a perfect casting for Albert Square and we knew straight away we wanted him for the role."

Blue's soap stars Lee Ryan and Duncan James

Ryan is following in the footsteps of bandmate Duncan James who joined the cast of Hollyoaks as the handsome policeman Ryan Knight last year.