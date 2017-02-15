A man has been jailed for five and half years for smashing a pint glass over the head of former X Factor winner James Arthur after the singer had a fling with his former girlfriend.

Thirty-one year old Christopher Revell carried out the unprovoked attack on the singer when he was out drinking with friends last August.

In court today it was revealed that Revell ran towards the former X Factor winner from behind, smashing the glass on his head, followed up by a punch before he was dragged off.

Following the incident Arthur was taken to hospital and needed five staples in his head.

Teesside Crown Court heard that attack was prompted after the singer had a one-night stand with Revell's ex-girlfriend, Gemma Iveson.

"He claimed he had attacked him because he had slept with an ex-girlfriend some time ago", said the prosecutor.

The court heard that the couple had broken up and then got back together, but after doing so the Revell had found text messages on the woman's phone about the fling with Arthur.

Revell, who had twelve previous convictions including battery and assault, today pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was jailed for five and a half years.

In a statement read out in court today, Arthur revealed that he was worried the attack could have affected his singing career.

“There was nothing to justify the attack. I was worried I had suffered an injury which might affect my musical career.”

James Arthur leaving court earlier today

After sentencing was handed down, Arthur was seen leaving court wearing a black cap and with a bandage over his nose.

According to recent social media posts from the singer, he recently underwent plastic surgery on his nose to repair damage which he said was caused by "one to many scuffles as a teen."