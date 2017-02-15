Carpool Karaoke fans were treated to a teaser of the new standalone series at the Grammys on Sunday night, and now an extended and glorious full-length trailer has been released.

The new show is based on James Corden's The Late Late Show's hit segment, in which the 38-year-old star whizzes around Los Angeles belting out popular tunes with various musicians.

The spin-off primarily pairs two celebrities together joining unlikely couples like Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane, John Legend and Alicia Keys, and Metallica and Billy Eichner, for some dazzling duets.

As the trailer shows, the celebs will go on some epic adventures and will venture out of the car, taking some of Hollywood's hottest celebrities into bakeries, supermarkets and basketball courts.

There's also some hilarious revelations including one from John Legend that he's often mistaken for Pharell Williams.

"Old white women think I'm Pharrell sometimes", he tells Alicia Keys.

Corden will still make the odd appearance in the most musical car (helicopter) in town with the trailer showing him nailing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song with the man himself.

If the crown fits! James Corden and Will Smith take Carpool Karaoke in another level

The first season of Carpool Karaoke will feature 16 celebrity pairings. A release date has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile Ed Sheeran will be the next star to sit in the passenger seat for James Corden's carpool karaoke segment which continue's on his late night US talk-show.

The Shape of You hitmaker was snapped in Los Angeles strumming on his guitar seated next to the chat show host in a car rigged with numerous cameras.

Ed looking for some booty advice from Beyoncé at the Grammys

Sheeran recently revealed that he has been in contact with Corden for the past three years about doing carpool karaoke but said that that he might get embarrassed singing his own songs and try something a little more gangsta and dirty instead.

"I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song. I think I just wanna put on some Biggie [Smalls].

"Well I wanna put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song Big Booty Hoes".