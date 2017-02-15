The sister of Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has said the TV personality and socialite died of natural causes and "did not have a brain tumour".

Palmer-Tomkinson was found dead at her London home last Wednesday at the age of 45. In an interview given to British newspaper the Daily Mail last November, the former 'IT' girl said she had been battling a brain tumour for a year.

But author Santa Montefiore, referencing a coroner's report into her sister's death, sent a series of tweets on Wednesday, in which she said she wanted "to clarify a couple of points".

She went on to say that the coroner's report confirmed that Tara died as a result of a perforated ulcer and not a brain tumour.

Despite the family's well documented blue-blood connections, including a close friendship with members of the British Royal family, Montefiore added that "contrary to some reports, Tara was not the goddaughter" of the Prince of Wales.

Thanking people for their "warm response" to her family's loss, Montefiore said a "fuller statement" would be issued later on Wednesday.

"Tara's good friends & family know that she was in high spirits in her last days," she wrote. "She had plans, trips & had written a moving new song."



