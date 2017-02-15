There are fears that Des Cahill may not be able to take part in Dancing with the Stars this Sunday due to illness and injury.

The RTÉ Sport presenter is enduring a miserable week with conjunctivitis, a sinus infection, fluid on the knee and a calf strain.

He has been told to rest by a doctor and has been unable to train with professional partner Karen Byrne this week.

The three remaining boys in #DWTSIrl are on a #Valentines outing with each. The middle guy is in a boy band! pic.twitter.com/OTiE067efi — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) February 14, 2017

If Cahill is well enough to take to the floor on Sunday night he will be dancing the Samba to Engelbert Humperdinck's Quando, Quando, Quando.

Speaking to RTÉ Entertainment recently, Cahill admitted that combining training with work was "killing him".

Fingers crossed it'll be all smiles this Sunday

"I was home around twenty-past-eleven Monday night," he recounted. "I was in work at half five on Tuesday morning, left [for training], got home again at 8pm. Then back in at half five this morning."

There's no chance of a bit of a break on Saturdays, either.

"Saturday we're all there in Ardmore for the rehearsals but I've to come in and do a four-hour Saturday Sport programme," he explained.

"My age and lack of fitness is [sic] a disadvantage but the biggest one, I find, is trying to combine it. I didn't realise there'd be so much involved."

Dancing with the Stars, Sunday, RTÉ One, 6.30pm