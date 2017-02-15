Madam Secretary is back for a third run while Liam Neeson throws a few shapes in RTÉ One's midweek movie, A Walk Among the Tombstones.

Pick of the day

Madam Secretary, 10.00pm, Sky Living

Although it's on the lighter end of the spectrum, Madam Secretary is one of the many US TV shows with strong or empowered women at its core - raging from Jessica Jones to Scandal to How to Get Away with Murder - which have followed in the wake of The Good Wife.

Here, Tea Leoni stars as Elizabeth McCord, the eponymous Madam Secretary of State, and expert negotiator and diplomat. She seems to have an answer to every ill on the planet.

Morgan Freeman directs the season three premiere, which sees McCord pressure President Dalton to re-examine his approach to both climate change and his foreign spending.

Movie Choice of the day

A Walk Among the Tombstones, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

Liam Neeson stands out in this enjoyable if hardly groundbreaking pulp fiction about Matt Scudder (Neeson), a former cop with a fondness for booze and bullets, who tries to dry out and reinvent himself as a private eye.

He reluctantly helps out a heroin trafficker to find the men who kidnapped and murdered his wife, despite him paying the ransom fee they demanded. Expect plenty of violence from the start.

Soap Choice of the day

Coronation Street, 7.30pm, TV3

When Rosie overhears Brian complaining that someone dug over the allotments in the night, she realises with horror that it must have been Adam. Rosie confesses to Sophie how she told Adam about the drugs and suspects he's stolen them. Sophie listens in disbelief.

Later, Adam confides in Todd and suggests they set up in business together - how will Todd react? Adam also warns Rosie and Sophie that if anyone comes looking for the drugs, he'll pin the whole thing on them.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

No Offence, All 4

This one's pretty much off-radar here in Ireland, but Shameless creator Paul Abbott has hit the jackpot again with this hugely entertaining tale of (mostly female) cops and the murkier side of Manchester.

Season two comes to what promises to be a chaotic close tonight on Channel 4 as the team of almost-competent cops race to bring down the nasty criminal gang run by the ruthless Attahs.

If you haven't seen this award-winning show yet, check out Channel 4's All 4 for the whole lot. It's in a class of its own, with Joanna Scanlan excelling as Detective Inspector Viv Deering, and our own Elaine Cassidy as her sidekick sidekicks DC Dinah Kowalska.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

24: Legacy, 9.00pm, Fox

Will they ever give it a rest? After eight seasons of the original series, a television film, and 24: Live Another Day, here's a Jack Bauer-free 24 spin-off. Is this what the world needs now?

Corey Hawkins as Eric Carter, an ex-Army Ranger who returns to America from a top secret assassination mission in Yemen and finds the lives of himself and his team are in danger.

Determined to stop the terrorist attacks that seem imminent, he sets off on a mission with a former director of the CTU to keep the world free. Or something.