Former TV star Rolf Harris will face a retrial in London over three alleged sexual assaults as well as one new charge of indecent assault.

Harris has pleaded not guilty to the new charge.

Last week, a jury cleared the 86-year-old Australian entertainer of three sexual assault charges but failed to return a verdict on four counts.

He will not face a retrial on one of the four counts where the jury could not reach a verdict.

After deliberating for just under a week, the jury found Harris not guilty of indecently assaulting a young autograph hunter who, in the 1970s, was visiting a Portsmouth radio station with her mother.

Harris was also cleared of groping a blind, disabled woman at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London in 1977, and sexually assaulting a woman in her 40s after filming a TV show in 2004.

The retrial will take place on May 15.