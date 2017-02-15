Singer Alanis Morissette has become the latest celebrity victim of burglars with a reported $2m taken from her home in Brentwood, California.

Jewellery and other valuables were taken from the Canadian performer's house on February 9.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said a safe had been targeted during the burglary.

"There was also some property damage," he added.



Morissette is married to rapper Mario 'Souleye' Treadway and the couple have two children. The family were not at home at the time of the robbery.

Last month, Morissette's former business manager, Jonathan Todd Schwartz, admitted stealing more than $7m from the star and other celebrities. He took around $4.8m of Morissette's earnings without her knowledge between May 2010 and January 2014.

