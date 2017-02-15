Irish drama Handsome Devil will receive its European premiere on Wednesday night as it opens the 13th Glasgow Film Festival.

The film, which was directed by John Butler, stars Sherlock's Andrew Scott, Moe Dunford, Nicolas Galitzine and Fionn O'Shea.

Handsome Devil is Butler's follow-up to hit comedy The Stage and tells the story of Ned (O'Shea) and Conor (Galitzine), a loner and a star athlete who form an unlikely friendship when they are forced to share a room at their rugby-mad boarding school.

Andrew Scott in Handsome Devil

"It's a comedy-drama, whereas The Stag was a comedy," Butler told RTÉ Entertainment. "There was no motive for telling it beyond wanting to get it out of me! It's - emotionally, at least - autobiographical, in that I grew up gay and loving sports and found it hard to reconcile the two. Writing is cheaper than therapy."

Having received its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, Handsome Devil will have its Irish premiere as the closing film at the Audi Dublin International Film Festival on February 26 ahead of its release in cinemas.

"Everyone who has seen it so far seems to recognise elements of their own school life," the writer-director continued. "And it's not about a particular type of school. As Ned says in the film 'everyone who's ever been young - so that's everyone ever - knows exactly what humiliation feels like'. He said it better than me."