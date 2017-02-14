Harrison Ford was involved in a "potentially serious" incident while piloting his private plane on Monday which is now being investigated, according to a US report.

According to NBC Nightly News, the 74-year-old actor had been instructed to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, but mistakenly aimed for a taxiway instead.

His plane, a single engine Husky, passed over the top of an American Airlines Boeng 737 with 110 passengers and a six-person crew on board.

According to NBC, the Star Wars actor was heard on air traffic control recordings asking: "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

The air traffic controllers then informed him that he had landed on a taxiway rather than the runway, which is in violation of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety rules.

The incident has prompted an FAA investigation which could result in anything from a warning to Ford losing his pilot's licence.

Ford, who is a vintage plane collector, has been involved in a series of crashes over the years. In 2015, the Indiana Jones star crash-landed a World War II-era airplane after the engine failed.

The plane crashed into a golf course in Santa Monica and Ford suffered head injuries and a broken arm.

Harrison's representative has not yet commented on the new report.