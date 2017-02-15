Robbie Williams will be reuniting with his former Take That bandmates for the final of the BBC singing show Let It Shine.

Williams, who departed the boyband at the height of their fame in 1995, will join the panel as a guest judge as well as taking to the stage with current Take That members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald for a special performance.

The final of the singing competition will see three groups of singers battle it out for the chance to star in a West End musical based on Take That's greatest hits.

Each group will perform twice in front of judges Williams, Barlow, Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp, before their fates are left up to a public vote.

Williams said: "I'm looking forward to being back with Gary, Mark and Howard on Let It Shine and am excited to be a guest judge for the very special final."

Let It Shine continues this Saturday at 6.55pm on BBC One while the final airs on February 25.