The Sherlock massive and eh, "Cumberbitches" everywhere have been out in force to vote in a new global poll of most-loved BBC characters with the sleuth topping favourite all-time character and favourite all-time scene in the survey.

Hyacinth Bucket, the suburban social climber of BBC sitcom Keeping Up With Appearances, a certain regenerating Timelord, and The Vicar of Dibley have also scored highly with the BBC's global audience.

When it comes to all-time favourite scene, Sherlock's rooftop plunge in an episode of the hit show from 2012 was No 1 in the survey, followed by classic moments such as the Dead Parrot Sketch from Monty Python's Flying Circus, and the "Don't tell him, Pike!" zinger from an episode of Dad's Army entitled The Deadly Attachment.

BBC Worldwide polled more than 7,000 18 to 64-year-olds from seven countries including Australia, France, the US and Japan in the public vote.

Joanna Lumley's perma-sozzled socialite Patsy Stone of Absolutely Fabulous fame and John Cleese's manic hotelier Basil Fawlty also polled high in the new list.

Significantly, most of the top ten most-popular characters are from vintage BBC shows such as Blackadder and Doctor Who with Sherlock and Idris Elba's enigmatic cop Luther representing the newer end of the BBC's output.

Favourite British BBC Characters

1. Sherlock 29.7%

2. The Doctor 17.6%

3. Luther 12.4%

4. Basil Fawlty 11.8%

5. The Stig 8.2%

6. Patsy Stone 8.1%

7. Edmund Blackadder 7.4%

8. Hyacinth Bucket 6.1%

9. Vicar of Dibley 5.8%

10. The Daleks 5.6%

Most Iconic BBC Moments

1. Sherlock falling to his "death" 26.0%

2. Monty Python dead parrot sketch 14.1%

3. The Doctor's regeneration in Doctor Who 13.1%

4. The ballroom scene with Prince Andrei and Natasha in War and Peace 12.6%

5. Mr Darcy emerging from the lake in Pride and Prejudice 12.5%

6. Basil Fawlty attacking his car in Fawlty Towers 11.5%

7. Sir David Attenborough and the gorillas in Life on Earth 10.2%

8. David Brent dancing in The Office 9.5%

9. When the murderer comes from out of the bed in Luther 6.53%

10. "Don't tell him, Pike" in Dad's Army 6.50%