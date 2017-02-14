Love is in the air! See how the stars are celebrating Valentine's Day, from puckering up with their partners, to cuddling their furry friends, to treating themselves to some romantic meals.

Model and former Dancing with the Stars contestant Thalia Heffernan with her two Valentine's.

Hollywood actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share a look of pure love.

Jessica Biel is spending Valentine's Day like we all want to. With a heart-shaped pie.

The Obamas clearly aren't missing the stress and pressure of the White House!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama posted this image to her Instagram along with the message: "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama"

Ronan and Storm Keating are in Monaco and being as adorable as ever.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are giving us serious couples goals. As per usual.

Ok, so no cute pic of her and Ryan Reynolds, instead Blake Lively wishes her girlfriends a Happy Galentine's Day.

Too cute! Liv Tyler shared a pic of her little Valentine, daughter Lula Rose.

Smooching time! Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas share a kiss while on hols.

Throwback time - Jamie Oliver posted a photo of him and his wife Jools' first Valentine's Day in 1996.

Reese Witherspoon is the embodiment of Valentine's Day in this cute red dress.

Daniella Moyles captures a selfie of herself with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Niall Breslin was as self-deprecating as ever, posting the below photo with the caption "My Valentine's dates won't even chat to me."

Rosanna Davison takes her pups to get a haircut this Valentine's Day.

We are salivating looking at Samantha Mumba's Valentine's treat, though didn't she cook that on Celebrity Masterchef last week? Either way it looks yuuuuumy

Vogue Williams smashes it in the gym.

Holly Carpenter cuddles up with her furry friends.

Victoria Beckham's 5-year-old daughter Harper made her the cutest V-Day card.

Supermodel Iman posted a beautiful black and white photo of her late husband David Bowie with the caption: "My forever Valentine".

Model Christy Turlington poses with her husband and their two young kids.

Lovebird Ellen Pompeo shared this video of her social-media-shy husband and said: "This guy has been my Valentine for 14 years... the absolute love of my life... the most amazing dad and the best friend a girl could ask I love him more everyday and I'm so grateful we found each other."

Rebel Wilson and her Pitch Perfect 3 co-stars are chowing down on cookies and pulling silly faces this Valentine's Day.

Solange and Beyonce are a vision in red. Sisterly love is the best!

Jacqui Ainsley shared this super-cute pic with her husband Guy Ritchie.

Ok, he shared this pic 8 weeks ago but we couldn't resist re-posting. Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife Sam Taylor Johnson share an intimate moment. He captioned the image "so blessed to have this one by my side." Nawwww.

These two! Justin & Jen forevs.

Don't know about you, but the below duo look like ideal Valentine's Day company to us.