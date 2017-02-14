The trailer for the third season of Netflix hit comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has landed and it includes an absolute storming parody of Beyoncé's bat wielding video for Hold Up.

In the teaser, Titus, played by Tituss Burgess, is dressed in a similar Roberto Cavalli dress worn by Queen Bey and goes on a rampage through the streets of New York.

That includes taking a baseball bat to a car windshield, which here turns out to belong to Titus' construction-worker boyfriend Michael.

Coming just a day after Beyoncé lost out on winning Album of the Year at the Grammys she can at least console herself with the shout-out in the comedy trailer.

“Kimberly, use your key, I am Lemonade-ing!” Titus yells to an off-screen Kimmy.

The critically acclaimed show was originally created by Tina Fey for NBC as a vehicle for Bridesmaids star Ellie Kemper but it was sold to Netflix after the network lost confidence.

After bagging thirteen Emmy nominations, the show now returns for third season on May 19 and joins a host of other returning Netflix shows including new seasons for Stranger Things, House of Cards, The OA and Orange Is The New Black.