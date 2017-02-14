Girl Band, David Kitt and Wild Beasts are among the first acts announced for this year's Castleplooza festival in Tullamore.

The music and comedy weekender, which takes place this August 4th to 6th at Charleville Castle in Tullamore, has also confirmed that Waze & Odyssey and I Have a Tribe will play.

David Kitt

Kitt recently released Yous, his first new album in seven years and Girl Band unleashed their uncompromising debut Holding Hands With Jamie in 2015.

The comedy line-up includes Deirdre O'Kane, PJ Gallagher, Kevin McGahern and Colm O'Regan.

Further names and headline act for the Sunday will be announced shortly. Tickets are on sale now from castlepalooza.com.